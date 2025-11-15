Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said party workers across Bihar allege discrepancies in the election results and demanded a probe. He added that Mahagathbandhan partners also believe the results were unexpected and should be examined.

Congress Demands Probe into 'Unexpected' Bihar Results

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday said that party workers across Bihar have been alleging discrepancies in the election results and were demanding a probe. "There has been a question mark over the entire election process right from the beginning. When that is the case, results will be unexpected like this. There was never a strike rate like this. Even Congress didn't have a strike rate like this in 1984, as is the case with the BJP in these elections. No one expected this. Something is amiss," Maken, who is the Congress treasurer, told reporters here.

The Congress leader further stated that the alliance partners in Mahagathbandhan agree that the results were unexpected and should be examined. "We have spoken with our alliance partners. All of them believe that these are unexpected results and should be examined, and data should be analysed. We have been receiving phone calls from workers across Bihar, stating that discrepancies have occurred and that the matter should be investigated. Our people are collecting the data, we will see Form 17 C, the voters' list and then come to you with facts and data," Maken said.

Kerala Congress Alleges Rigging via Voter Deletion

His remarks follow several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, visiting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this morning.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Congress alleged rigging in 128 assembly constituencies in the recently concluded 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Of the 202 assembly constituencies won by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, victory on 128 seats came after voter deletions that happened during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the opposition party said.

Congress levelled these allegations after analysing the voter deletion data, comparing it with the victory margin in each constituency.

Identifying the pattern, Congress claimed that genuine voters have been removed arbitrarily under the SIR drive carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Bihar Rigging | 128 seats out of the 202 won by the NDA came purely from SIR-based voter deletions. We analysed the voter deletion data published by the ECI as ordered by the Supreme Court and compared it with the victory margins in each constituency. The pattern is unmistakable: genuine, living voters were removed arbitrarily under SIR," Kerala Congress posted on X.

NDA Sweeps Bihar, Secures 202 Seats

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates.

The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)