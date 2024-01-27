Bihar Political Crisis: Trying to speak to Nitish Kumar, but unable to connect, says Congress

The Congress party addresses speculations surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential return to the BJP-led NDA, asserting the stability of the INDIA bloc. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke of ongoing efforts to connect with Nitish Kumar

In the midst of growing speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential return to the BJP-led NDA, the Congress party remains confident that the INDIA bloc is resilient, despite attempts by the BJP to create divisions within the opposition alliance. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed the media in a press conference, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc is not on the verge of implosion, even though there are reports suggesting Nitish Kumar's reconsideration of his alliance.

Ramesh mentioned that efforts are underway to establish contact with Nitish Kumar, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge attempting to connect with him. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the two leaders have not been able to engage in discussions. Nitish Kumar, who has maintained silence amid the turmoil within the 'Mahagathbandhan,' continued with his routine activities. He inaugurated several projects and addressed public events, notably flagging off new fire brigade engines and participating in the inauguration of a temple beautification project in Buxar.

While BJP leaders refrained from making direct comments on the ongoing political developments, BJP state in-charge Vinod Tawde attributed the potential "breakup" of Nitish Kumar with the INDIA bloc to the Congress, considering him the architect of the alliance.

JD(U)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi, speaking in Delhi, expressed concerns about the imminent collapse of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. He accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Nitish Kumar and claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of disintegration in several states.

As Nitish Kumar returned to Patna, leaders of the JD(U) gathered at the party president's official residence, signalling a significant political shift. Kumar is expected to resign as chief minister and stake a claim to form a new government with BJP support.

Leaders of the RJD also convened at the residence of national vice-president and former chief minister Rabri Devi. The ongoing developments have led to heightened political activity and discussions within the opposition alliance.

Jairam Ramesh mentioned that Kharge has already established contact with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has written to her. Ramesh expressed hope that Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, as co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently. If Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the united front of the opposition may face another significant setback.

Nitish Kumar had joined hands with the RJD in August 2022 after severing ties with the BJP. His efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP resulted in the formation of the opposition bloc known as INDIA.

Administrative reshuffle: Nitish Kumar govt transfers over 100 bureaucrats amid political turmoil