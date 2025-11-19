BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said people in Bihar are happy to have avoided 'jungle raj part 2'. He mocked the opposition for blaming EVMs, as the NDA is set to form the government under Nitish Kumar after a landslide victory.

'Jungle Raj Part 2' Avoided, People Are Relaxed: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, claiming that ahead of the government formation of the state, people have shown their happiness and are relaxed to see jungle raj part 2 not coming back.

Claiming that while the BJP's political opponents have "no option" and that is why they have blamed EVMs and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for their loss, the NDA, in turn, is simply congratulating people for giving them the mandate.

"The NDA government has been formed in Bihar. With the blessings of PM Modi, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we fought a great election. And now, before the NDA, there will be a meeting of the BJP legislative party... And then there will be an NDA meeting. The leader will be elected in that. The NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar," Hussain told ANI here.

Talking about the mood of the public, he added, "People are very happy; most of the people are happy because people are relaxed that Jungle Raj Part 2 has not come, and our opponents have no option. They are blaming EVMs, SIR, and we are thanking the public."

NDA Government Formation and Oath-taking

The NDA's legislative party leader is expected to be Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar earlier, and is set to take oath tomorrow for the 10th time. Multiple leaders of the alliance expressed excitement about it being a "historic oath-taking" on November 20, with PM Modi and the Chief Ministers of various states attending.

Bihar Election Results 2025

Earlier, the NDA registered a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. (ANI)