BJP's Tarun Chugh said Bihar punished the 'princes of the robber gang', backing Nitish Kumar and PM Modi. The NDA secured a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of 243 seats with record voter turnout.

BJP Slams Opposition 'Robber Gang'

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh took a jibe at the opposition, saying that the people of Bihar punished the "princes and princesses of the robber gang" by putting faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and bringing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in Bihar. "There is a happy wave across the country. The people of Bihar have punished the princes and princesses of the robber gang, the pioneers of jungle raj, those who indulged in bullying and mafia activities. They have blessed the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, who have won development and trust," he said.

He further slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that nobody considers him a leader. "Neither his family, nor his party, nor the country considers Rahul Gandhi a leader..." he said.

Speaking on the election of the legislative party leader, he said that the NDA's senior leaders will make an informed decision after thorough discussion.

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Detailed Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)