Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma said that the child of a man identified as Ramdev Oraon had died three days before, and that the recent murders were due to the belief that the family practiced black magic and killed the child.

Purnea: Five of a family were killed by a mob and their bodies burnt on suspicions that they were the reason for the death of a child in the village. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which has sent shockwaves across poll-bound Bihar. The accused believed that the family practiced black magic leading to the death of the child. Police officials said that the murders took place on Sunday night in Tetma village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar sub-division.

“According to primary investigation, the five members of a family in Tetma village were murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The accused then burnt their bodies in a bush,” said DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal. An investigation was launched into the incident after a 16-year-old member of the affected family informed the police.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma said that the child of a man identified as Ramdev Oraon had died three days before, and that the recent murders were due to the belief that the family practiced black magic and killed the child.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government, citing the recent spate of violent crimes across the state. Referring to the incident in Purnia, he blamed the collapse of law and order in Bihar

"In Purnia, 5 members of the same family were burned alive and killed. Due to DK Tax, anarchy is at its peak in Bihar, DGP/CS helpless, law and order collapsed. Day before yesterday in Siwan, 3 people were killed in a massacre. In recent days, 3 died in a massacre in Buxar. In Bhojpur, 3 died in a massacre. Criminals alert, Chief Minister unconscious Corrupt Bhooja Party thriving, police defeated! DK is enjoying because DK is the real boss," he wrote on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…