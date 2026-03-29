Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal backed Home Minister Amit Shah's call for fencing the West Bengal-Bangladesh border to curb infiltration, a key issue in the upcoming state elections where the BJP is challenging the ruling TMC.

Bihar State Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday highlighted concerns about infiltration from Bangladesh, citing porous borders and lack of fencing in certain areas. He supported the Home Minister Amit Shah's call for fencing to curb the issue. Speaking to the media, Jaiswal noted that the West Bengal border's proximity to Bangladesh has been exploited by infiltrators for 30 to 40 years. "The Bangladesh border adjoins Bengal, for 30-40 years, infiltrators have been taking advantage of this, and they try to infiltrate through the routes where there is no fencing...The Home Minister has rightly expressed concern that fencing is needed to stop infiltration," he said.

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Infiltration a Central Issue in West Bengal Polls

The topic of Bangladeshi infiltrators has been central in the months leading upto the upcoming West Bengal Elections on April 23 and 29, with many BJP leaders accusing the TMC government of harbouring Bangladeshi infiltrators for votes. In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Amit Shah Vows Swift Action

A day earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP would not only remove infiltrators from the voter list but also expel them from the country while adressing the press conference in Kolkata. "On May 6, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal, and within 45 days, the land required for fencing the border will be provided by the Bengal BJP government to the Government of India, and we will stop infiltration," he further said.

Jaiswal Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Benefiting from Instability

Turning his focus to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Jaiswal accused the MP of benefiting from national instability, claiming he "always wants there to be some problem or the other in India." "The opposition and Rahul Gandhi always want there to be some problem or the other in India, whenever there is a disaster or a war-like situation, they want India to face troubles so that their political shopkeeping runs, but India is prosperous," said Jaiswal.

(ANI)