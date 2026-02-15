Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary predicts an Indian victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav maintained the 'no handshake' policy with his Pakistani counterpart during the toss.

Minister Backs India, Urges Against 'War' Mentality

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Sunday expressed confidence in India's victory against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, asserting that the Indian team would emerge triumphant in the high-voltage clash. "Congratulations to the Indian team. India will win... How can you compare a match to a war... Do we have to keep fighting all our lives or move forward...," Choudhary said, urging people not to compare sporting contests with war and calling for a forward-looking approach despite tensions between the two nations.

'No Handshake' Tradition Continues Amid Tensions

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav maintained the status quo 'on the handshaking' tradition with Pakistan, as he did not extend his hand to the Men in Green skipper, Salman Agha, during the toss in match 27 of the ongoing tournament in Colombo.

Policy Stems from Past Incidents

Following the attack in Pahalgam in April last year and rising tensions between the two nations, the senior Indian men's cricket team had refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan players before or after matches throughout the Asia Cup 2025 trilogy. This 'no handshake' trend continued in subsequent encounters between India and Pakistan in various ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments, including the Asia Cup Rising Stars and the Under-19 Cricket World Cup matches.

Pakistan Wins Toss, Opts to Field

In the ongoing Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said, "We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs, so we want to use that. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC, and the pitch is slower than SSC. Same team for us."

Suryakumar said India was prepared to bat first. "Not at all, we were looking to bat first. We won the last two games defending, so we don't want to change it. It is an occasion, it's a high-stakes game. This sport teaches you a lot of things; any side can win the game on a given day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav is in for Arshdeep Singh," he said.

India's Dominant Head-to-Head Record

India and Pakistan have faced each other eight times in T20 World Cup history, with India winning seven matches and Pakistan securing one victory.