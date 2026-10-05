Real estate entrepreneur Sai Ganesh returned to Chennai after three years in Bengaluru, gaining a fresh perspective on his hometown. He observed that the outskirts of Chennai are rapidly developing, blending residential areas with industrial corridors and farmlands.

A Chennai-based real estate entrepreneur’s return home after nearly three years in Bengaluru has sparked an interesting conversation about how the two cities are evolving. Sai Ganesh, who moved back to Chennai around three months ago, said his experience in Bengaluru changed the way he looks at his hometown and its future.

Ganesh shared his observations in a LinkedIn post, explaining that he now lives on the outskirts of Chennai, works from a mango farmland, runs his real estate practice across developing corridors and hosts international guests through Airbnb properties. His return, he said, has allowed him to notice changes in Chennai that he might not have appreciated before.

“Bangalore gave me the lens to see Chennai differently,” Ganesh wrote.

Check the viral post here:

One of his biggest observations was the changing nature of Chennai’s outskirts. He said apartments are increasingly coming up alongside farmland, while industrial corridors are developing alongside residential communities. In his words, “Chennai’s outskirts don’t feel like outskirts anymore.”

Ganesh also pointed to highways, logistics, manufacturing, ports, IT, healthcare, education and housing as sectors gradually becoming interconnected and contributing to a larger economic ecosystem around Chennai.

Reflecting on his years in Bengaluru, he said the city showed him how a technology-driven economy can transform an entire region through talent, startups, migration, offices and housing demand.

“Bangalore showed me the incredible power of a technology-led economy — the talent, startups, migration, offices and housing demand that can transform an entire city,” he wrote.

However, Ganesh believes Chennai’s growth story is different because of its economic diversity. He highlighted manufacturing, logistics, ports, automobiles, electric vehicles, electronics, aerospace, IT, residential development and agriculture as key sectors shaping the region.

Rather than asking where Chennai stands today, he said he is increasingly interested in imagining what the wider region could look like over the next 15 to 20 years.

“I’m increasingly less interested in asking: ‘Where is Chennai today?’ And more interested in asking: ‘What will this entire region look like 15–20 years from now?’” he wrote.

He summed up his changed perspective with another striking line: “Bangalore gave me the lens. Chennai is giving me the canvas.”

The post has resonated online as discussions around Chennai’s expansion, Bengaluru’s influence and the changing character of India’s major urban centres continue to grow.