    Bihar man set to marry next month missing after Kuwait fire; check details

    Madina Khatoon, from Darbhanga's Naina Ghat area, has been unable to obtain any information about her eldest son, Kalu Khan, who was supposed to return home next month for his wedding.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    A middle-aged woman from Bihar is desperately trying to contact her son after learning about the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 49 people, mostly Indians, in a building in Kuwait.

    "I spoke to him over the phone around 11 PM on Tuesday. He told me he would come to Darbhanga on July 5 as his marriage is scheduled for next month," Khatoon told reporters.

    Kalu Khan had been living in the affected building in Kuwait for several years, working as a skilled laborer, according to villagers.

    Upon hearing about the fire in her son's building, Khatoon made frantic attempts to reach him. "But he is not responding to my calls. We have no information about his whereabouts," she said, distraught.

    Khatoon and her family have reached out to authorities for help, but their efforts have so far been in vain. They have sent Khan's photographs to embassy officials and are in touch with the district administration, hoping for an update.

    "He is my eldest son. We are trying to contact the concerned authorities, but we haven't received any information. I am praying to the almighty for some good news about my son," Khatoon said through her tears.

    According to Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in a building in the southern city of Mangaf, killing 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injuring 50 others.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
