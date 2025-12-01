A Gopalganj man was arrested for marrying three women in three years without divorcing his previous wives. The arrest followed complaints of dowry harassment and domestic violence from his first two wives, which the accused, Pintu Barnwal, denies.

A man, Pintu Barnwal, from Gopalganj district, Bihar, was arrested on charges of allegedly marrying three women over a span of three years, without divorcing any of his previous wives. The arrest followed a complaint from his first and second wives, who accused him of domestic violence and demanding dowry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused denies wrongdoing, blames circumstances

Responding to the allegations, Pintu Barnwal denied all charges of dowry, violence, and wrongdoing. He claimed that the accusations made against him are false and motivated. "Everything they have said is a lie regarding the dowry allegations. We have not taken even a single rupee from them," Pintu said. He accepted that he had married three women but insisted that circumstances forced his decisions.

According to him, his household situation made it impossible to continue with earlier marriages. "My mother is 60 years old. Neither of them even cooked food for two days. My mother and I fed them instead," Barnwal alleged. Following written complaints from both wives, the police arrested the accused husband, who is being sent to jail after a court appearance.

Counter-allegations against first wife

Speaking about his first marriage to Khushboo, Pintu made serious counter-allegations, claiming that villagers were aware of violent intentions. "The first one, Khushboo, the people from the village know that she came to kill with a knife. Both my mother and I were supposed to be killed," he claimed. He further alleged that there was a 10-year age difference and said there were no physical relations, calling the rape allegations mentioned in the FIR "completely fake".

Justification for third marriage

On the issue of the third marriage, Pintu cited his mother's health as the primary reason. "My mother is elderly and unwell, suffering from heart disease and diabetes. There was no one at home to take care of her. I couldn't even cook. I was forced to marry," he said. He claimed that the third wife lived in the house for a year, behaved well, and gave no reason for complaint. He also alleged that the first and second wives secretly coordinated against him.

First wife details dowry demands and violence

Countering all the claims, Khushboo Kumari, the first wife, accused Pintu and his family of dowry harassment, physical violence, and abandonment. "We got married on December 2, 2022, at Gauri Shankar Lounge. On December 3, I went to their house. After conflict and fighting, my father gave them Rs 3 lakh as a gift, along with a 20-gram necklace, a 15-gram ring, other jewellery, and household items," she said.

Khushboo alleged that she was subjected to repeated torture after marriage. "I lived with Pintu at his in-laws' house. He tortured me, beat me, and one day threw me out of the house," she stated. She said she returned to her parents' home and had no contact with him afterwards.

On April 18, 2024, she claimed to have learned that Pintu married another woman without divorcing her and later married a third woman as well. "The second wife has a 10-month-old baby, and the third wife has a one-month-old baby," Khushboo said. Pointing out that she learned about the second marriage through the villagers and then approached the police.

"I filed a complaint. His mother, sister, and brother were arrested. After that, the case went to court," she said. Khushboo further claimed that the second wife was also tortured and thrown out, and that the family repeatedly demanded more dowry. "They demanded Rs 5 lakh and a car. When we couldn't give it, they beat me and threw me out," she said, adding that her father is unemployed and that her family consists of five sisters and one brother.

Second wife claims deception and financial motive

Gudiya Kumari, the second wife of Pintu, said that she was deceived into marriage and later abandoned after Pintu married a third woman without informing her or obtaining a divorce. "I was the second wife of Pintu. After marrying me, he married another woman without telling me and without divorcing me," she said.

She said the matter escalated to the police and court after complaints were filed. "We went to the SP's office. After his arrest, he got bail. The IO didn't show the bail or stay order," Gudiya alleged. Questioning the legal process, she demanded clarity on how bail was granted. "We want to know on what basis the bail was given," she said.

Gudiya alleged that Pintu had a history of repeated marriages motivated by financial gain. "He has ruined many girls' lives. How many more girls will he harm?" she asked. She said she had no knowledge of his first marriage and only learned the truth later through the villagers.

"This all happened because of money. Every girl who comes, Pintu's family demands jewellery. If it isn't given, they torture her," she alleged. She confirmed that her marriage took place on April 18, 2024, and said the third wife is currently living at Pintu's home. Both Khushboo and Gudiya are demanding justice and punishment for Pintu's alleged crimes. "We want justice, and he should be punished," Gudiya said. (ANI)