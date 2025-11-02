JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav during an election campaign clash. Bihar DGP confirmed over 80 people have been arrested in linked cases as the investigation continues.

Over 80 Arrested, Investigation Underway: DGP

Following the arrest of JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said that more than 80 people have been arrested, linked to these cases, including the clash on October 30 and investigation was being conducted. DGP Vinay Kumar said, "SSP Patna made it clear in the press briefing how the arrests were made. This is now a matter of investigation. Only after the investigation will we know whose intentions were what. In the incident that occurred, Dularchand Yadav died. A clash occurred there. Supporters of both candidates, who were travelling in vehicles, clashed with each other. There was stone pelting as well. Cases have been registered in connection with all of these, and more than 80 people have been arrested in all of these cases, including this murder case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Those found involved in the incidents are being arrested. Arrests are based on evidence. The weapon has not been recovered yet. Efforts are underway to recover it. First, it's being established who fired the shots. Once the weapon is recovered, forensic investigations will be conducted," he further said.

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested

Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in the early hours today by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

Rival Candidate Reacts to Arrest

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi, told ANI over the phone that Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner, as he added, "This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner. But better late than never."

SSP Details Election Clash, Violation of Model Code

On October 30, Dularchand Yadav was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

"On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered complaints, and the police began investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the post-mortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, which is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said while addressing the media on Sunday.

Officials Suspended and Transferred

On Saturday, two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the murder case, officials confirmed. According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them. According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency. (ANI)