Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey said the central leadership will decide Bihar's Deputy CM and cabinet. He highlighted the 'huge victory' and 'atmosphere of joy' ahead of the Nov 20 oath-taking ceremony for the new NDA government.

Central Leadership to Decide on Bihar Deputy CM: Satish Dubey

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, on Wednesday, reacted to the caste composition of the new Bihar government ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for November 20. The Union Minister stated that the central leadership will decide who will become the Deputy Chief Minister and the state's cabinet ministers. Dubey further stated that they had secured a major victory in Bihar and that there is an atmosphere of joy in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We have had a huge victory in Bihar. There is an atmosphere of joy. Several leaders will come and attend the ceremony... The central leadership will decide who will be the Deputy CM and Cabinet Ministers..." Dubey told reporters. The NDA legislature party meeting is underway in Bihar where Nitish Kumar is slated to be elected as the leader of the NDA.

BJP Leader Takes Jibe at Opposition

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh took a jibe at the opposition, saying that the people of Bihar punished the "princes and princesses of the robber gang" by putting faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and bringing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in Bihar. "There is a happy wave across the country. The people of Bihar have punished the princes and princesses of the robber gang, the pioneers of jungle raj, those who indulged in bullying and mafia activities. They have blessed the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, who have won development and trust," he said.

Preparations for Oath-Taking Ceremony

Earlier, Bihar caretaker Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders arrived at the Gandhi Maidan to review preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new state government on November 20. BJP leader Nitin Nabin called the upcoming swearing-in ceremony a "new flight of development in Bihar". "Bihar will celebrate this like a festival...CM himself is reviewing everything," he added.

Bihar Election 2025 Results

Earlier, the NDA registered a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. (ANI)