Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar floor test: RJD faces setback as three MLAs switch side to NDA in Bihar Assembly

    A motion seeking the removal of the Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, was introduced in the State Assembly. The motion successfully passed, resulting in the removal of Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the position of Speaker.

    RJD faces setback as three MLAs switch side to NDA in Bihar Assembly AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    In a significant development, three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs, namely Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav, have made a strategic move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. This move was marked by a symbolic shift as the three legislators were seen taking their seats on the government side in the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

    Meanwhile, a motion seeking the removal of the Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, was introduced in the State Assembly. The motion successfully passed, resulting in the removal of Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the position of Speaker.

    SC dismisses petition on Deputy CM appointments, cites constitutional consistency

    Ahead of the crucial trust vote in Bihar's assembly, the NDA faced some absenteeism among JD(U) legislators during a meeting at the residence of Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Sunday. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary downplayed their absence, attributing it to "unavoidable circumstances" for which the concerned members had provided prior information. He assured that these members would be present for the trust vote, emphasizing their commitment to the alliance.

    The NDA coalition initiated its preparations on Saturday with a lunch gathering at Minister Shrawan Kumar's residence, where noticeable absences were observed among several legislators. Notably, BJP MLAs, who were attending a two-day workshop in Bodh Gaya, were brought back to Patna on Sunday. Some reports indicated that a few MLAs had skipped the workshop, adding to the concerns within the alliance.

    2008 Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: HC grants bail to four life convicts

    On the other side, legislators from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and their Left allies have been stationed at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav since Saturday night. This strategic move is seen as a show of solidarity within the Mahagathbandhan, as its members are anticipated to collectively reach the state assembly today. The political dynamics leading up to the trust vote remain tense, and the visible actions and alignments of legislators reflect the intricate maneuvering within Bihar's political landscape.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian in Sri Lanka (WATCH)

    Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    2008 Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: HC grants bail to four life convicts AJR

    2008 Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: HC grants bail to four life convicts

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE! 'Truly an incredible honour to be part of PM Narendra Modi's team' vkp

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE! 'Truly an incredible honour to be part of PM Narendra Modi's team'

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Massive blow for Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits party

    Massive blow for Congress, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits party

    Recent Stories

    First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian in Sri Lanka (WATCH)

    Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    Who is Indrani Mukerjea? Know about Sheena Bora murder case RBA

    Who is Indrani Mukerjea? Know about Sheena Bora murder case

    2008 Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: HC grants bail to four life convicts AJR

    2008 Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: HC grants bail to four life convicts

    Paytm Director Manju Agarwal resigns amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank snt

    Paytm Director Manju Agarwal resigns amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE! 'Truly an incredible honour to be part of PM Narendra Modi's team' vkp

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE! 'Truly an incredible honour to be part of PM Narendra Modi's team'

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon