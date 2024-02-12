Bihar floor test: RJD faces setback as three MLAs switch side to NDA in Bihar Assembly

A motion seeking the removal of the Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, was introduced in the State Assembly. The motion successfully passed, resulting in the removal of Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the position of Speaker.

In a significant development, three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs, namely Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav, have made a strategic move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. This move was marked by a symbolic shift as the three legislators were seen taking their seats on the government side in the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

Ahead of the crucial trust vote in Bihar's assembly, the NDA faced some absenteeism among JD(U) legislators during a meeting at the residence of Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Sunday. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary downplayed their absence, attributing it to "unavoidable circumstances" for which the concerned members had provided prior information. He assured that these members would be present for the trust vote, emphasizing their commitment to the alliance.

The NDA coalition initiated its preparations on Saturday with a lunch gathering at Minister Shrawan Kumar's residence, where noticeable absences were observed among several legislators. Notably, BJP MLAs, who were attending a two-day workshop in Bodh Gaya, were brought back to Patna on Sunday. Some reports indicated that a few MLAs had skipped the workshop, adding to the concerns within the alliance.

On the other side, legislators from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and their Left allies have been stationed at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav since Saturday night. This strategic move is seen as a show of solidarity within the Mahagathbandhan, as its members are anticipated to collectively reach the state assembly today. The political dynamics leading up to the trust vote remain tense, and the visible actions and alignments of legislators reflect the intricate maneuvering within Bihar's political landscape.