Independent MP Pappu Yadav has questioned the Bihar flood relief efforts in Chhapra, alleging a lack of essential facilities. He demanded Rs 5,000 crore in aid from the Centre and slammed the absence of government action in the affected areas.

Pappu Yadav Slams Flood Relief Measures

Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday questioned the flood relief measures in Bihar, claiming that essential facilities were missing in flood-affected areas of Chhapra and urging the Centre to provide Rs 5,000 crore in relief assistance.

Speaking about the flood situation in Bihar, Yadav said he had been in Chhapra for three days and claimed that there were no generators, polythene sheets, community kitchens, medical facilities or hand pumps in the affected areas. "I have been in Chhapra for three days. There are no generators, no polythene sheets, no community kitchens, no medical facilities, and no hand pumps. Pappu Yadav had to provide a hundred hand pumps. I had to provide bathroom facilities and arrange for polythene sheets and generators. We had to install more than 50 generators along the embankment," he told ANI.

Questioning the response of MPs, MLAs, and the Centre, Yadav said, "Where were the MPs and MLAs? The Centre is completely unaware."

Drawing comparisons with flood situations in other states, the Independent MP said, "When floods hit Assam, everyone stepped in to help. The government swung into action. When Punjab faced a crisis, all Punjabis helped. When floods hit Gujarat, all Gujaratis helped. Why not Bihar? Why are no Biharis stepping up? Why is there no government action? Why such hatred towards Biharis?"

Yadav demanded Rs 5,000 crore in relief assistance and sought action against contractors involved in irrigation-related works. "Provide Rs 5,000 crore as relief and blacklist Shriram Construction. Register an FIR against all the Irrigation Minister's contractors. The Irrigation Minister should resign," he said.

Government Details Relief Operations

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure timely delivery of relief materials to flood-affected and inaccessible areas of Saran district, with special air-dropping operations carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, more than 28 tonnes of food supplies, comprising over 5,600 dry ration packets, have been air-dropped in Saran through 15 sorties by Indian Air Force helicopters. The initiative aims to reach areas where road access has been hampered by waterlogging and flooding.

The Disaster Management Department and the district administration are continuously monitoring the situation, and alternative modes of transport are being used alongside road routes.

The operation is being led by Group Captain Anuj Gupta and Wing Commander Vishal Khatri (Gorakhpur), Squadron Leader Rohit Dadarwal and Flight Lieutenant Kunal Kalamkar (Bagdogra), and Flight Lieutenant Rathore Bharat Singh (Bagdogra).

Choudhary expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force. He said relief and rescue operations were being effectively carried out through the coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments.