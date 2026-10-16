Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary thanked the Advocate General's office for donating over ₹8.22 lakh to the CM's Relief Fund for flood victims. He also chaired a meeting to expedite industrial projects and boost investment and jobs in the state.

Advocate General's Office Contributes to Flood Relief

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday expressed gratitude to the newly appointed Advocate General's office law officers for contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist families affected by floods in Bihar.

According to a release, the Advocate General’s office, led by Advocate General S.D. Sanjay, contributed ₹8,22,200 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund via RTGS to assist flood-affected families in the state.

During the handover process, a delegation from the law office met with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at 'Sankalp', located at the Public Servants' Residence. The state government added that the visiting delegation included Additional Advocate General-1 Subodh Kumar Jha, Additional Advocate General-5 Alok Kumar Agrawal, Additional Advocate General (Supreme Court) Keshav Ranjan, Prakash Chandra Agrawal, Kalpana, Arvind Ujjwal, Mukesh Kumar, and Kunal Shubham.

CM Reviews Industrial Development

Earlier, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary held a review meeting of the Industries Department at the 'Sankalp' hall, located at Lok Sewa Awas in Patna. The meeting focused on accelerating industrial development in the state, realising investment potential, and expediting the implementation of industrial projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process to ensure the availability of land necessary for industrial projects. He emphasised that ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure for industrial development and providing a conducive environment for investors remains a government priority. Processes concerning the establishment and expansion of industries should be completed within set timelines to foster investment, generate new job opportunities, and strengthen Bihar's economy.