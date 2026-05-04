Gaya Police arrested five individuals in connection with a gangrape in Belaganj. An SIT probe revealed the men lured the victim to a secluded spot after she mistakenly got off a train. The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Police arrested five accused in connection with a gangrape case reported in Belaganj, officials said on Monday.

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Superintendent of Police Kota Kiran Kumar said, "On May 1st, Friday night, information was received by the Belaganj Police Station about a group sexual assault on a woman by five criminals. After verifying the information and taking necessary action, higher officials were informed, and the Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot with a police team. They inspected and secured the scene and alerted the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team for evidence collection. The victim was provided with primary treatment and a detailed statement was taken, based on which a case was registered at Belaganj Police Station."

SIT formed for investigation

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the SP to investigate the incident through technical surveillance and interrogation of suspects. "Taking the incident seriously, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed an SIT under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer. This team included the Belaganj SHO, other police officials, and the district technical wing. Based on technical surveillance and manual inputs, suspects were detained and questioned," Kumar said.

He further said that some individuals matched the information provided by the victim. "Following the interrogation and technical evidence, five criminals were arrested within 24 hours by this team. Their statements were recorded, and several items related to the investigation were recovered based on their information. The FSL team also collected evidence from the victim and the accused. All of them are being sent to judicial custody for further action," said SP.

Details of the crime emerge

As per the SP, police investigation revealed that five men lured a girl to a secluded spot and gang-raped her after she mistakenly disembarked from a train near Nematpur. SP said, "Regarding the incident, five people are involved. Three of them were on the same train. They had boarded from Belaganj Railway Station and were going to Nematpur. However, some people on the train pulled the chain, and the train stopped about a kilometre before the station. The girl, by mistake, thinking it was her station, also got off the train. Those boys met her there and, while talking to her, took her to a secluded spot away from the railway tracks. They then called two more of their friends. All five individuals are involved in this collective sexual assault."

Accused have criminal history

SP further stated that the police were first informed by the victim's family members. "We reached the spot, contacted the woman, and took her to the hospital for treatment. Her detailed statement was recorded before a female police officer. The details of the five arrested individuals are: four from Belaganj and one from Jehanabad. The mobile phones used during the crime have also been seized. All of them have a criminal history, which is being investigated. No prior connection between the accused and the victim has been found so far," SP stated.

"No threats have been reported by the victim yet. The investigation is ongoing, and she seems satisfied with the police action. The medical reports are awaited," the SP added. (ANI)