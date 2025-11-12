Congress's KC Venugopal dismissed Bihar exit polls predicting an NDA victory, urging to wait for real results and citing Haryana. Multiple polls gave the NDA a clear majority, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

Congress Downplays Exit Polls

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday downplayed the Bihar Election 2025 exit polls. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "Exit polls in Haryana predicted a landslide victory for Congress, but what happened? We have now demonstrated what happened in Haryana. Let us wait for the real results." The Congress leader's remark came after the exit polls projected the NDA's win in the Bihar assembly election.

Exit Poll Projections

The People's Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats. People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates. The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats. According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Historic Voter Turnout

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a historic high voter turnout of 66.91%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India. The Election Commission data revealed the active participation of female voters, with a voter turnout of 71.6 per cent, compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters casting thier vote in both phases of the election. The second phase saw a higher turnout of 68.76 per cent, compared to 65.06 per cent in the first phase of polling held on November 6.

Vote Counting on November 14

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)