New Delhi: Sharjeel Imam, a student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) currently in custody, decided to withdraw his application for temporary bail at Karkardooma court. He had initially sought this relief to participate as a candidate in Bihar's upcoming state assembly polls. His legal representative, Ahmad Ibrahim, explained the withdrawal by noting that a separate bail petition is already under consideration at the Supreme Court, making the higher court the appropriate venue for any interim release request. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai had instructed the defense to submit a formal withdrawal application, indicating approval would follow.

The original petition requested release from mid-to-late October, allowing Imam to run as an independent candidate from the Bahadurgan constituency. In his submission, Imam described himself as someone detained for political activism and student advocacy work. The application noted Bihar's legislative elections are proceeding in two rounds between October and November 2025.

Why Was Sharjeel Imam Arrested?

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, connected to demonstrations opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Delhi High Court rejected his regular bail request in early September, and that decision is currently being challenged before the Supreme Court. Sharjeel Imam argued that he has no connection with any of the other accused and denied participating in any conspiracy or related meetings, contrary to the claims of the Delhi Police. His lawyer, Advocate Talib Mustafa, pointed out that the prosecution’s allegations against Imam only extend up to January 23, 2020, with the last act attributed to him being a speech delivered in Bihar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, opposed the bail requests, stating that anyone acting against the country should remain in custody until the court reaches a verdict. He further contended that the accused had intended to tarnish India’s image internationally by orchestrating riots and arson on specific dates. The 2020 Northeast Delhi riots were one of the deadliest episodes of communal violence in the national capital in recent years. The unrest broke out in late February 2020, coinciding with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and quickly escalated into violent clashes between different communities. Over the course of three days, large parts of Northeast Delhi witnessed arson, stone-pelting, looting, and brutal attacks, leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 others injured. The violence caused massive damage to property, including homes, shops, religious places, and vehicles, with entire localities bearing the scars of destruction.

Investigations into the riots led to the registration of hundreds of cases, with the Delhi Police Special Cell later invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several activists, students, and political figures, alleging a larger conspiracy behind the unrest. Critics, however, argued that the probe was biased and targeted dissenters of the government’s policies.