JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha urged Bihar voters to participate actively in the first phase of polls, calling it a vote for state's next 25 years, not just five. He expressed confidence in an NDA victory. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary echoed the sentiment.

Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha called on people of Bihar to vote enthusiastically in the first phase of assembly elections and expressed confidence that the NDA will receive a huge mandate. The JD(U) working president said that this election will not just decide how the next five years will be, but rather the election is about where the state will stand in the next 25 years.

"I appeal to the public to vote for Bihar's development. This election is not just about deciding how the next five years will be, but about where the state will stand in the next 25 years. The people must vote for good governance in the state to stop migration from the state. I think NDA will get a huge mandate," Jha told ANI.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's candidate from Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary also expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power with a strong majority as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election began on Thursday.

After casting his vote, Choudhary said the development work carried out under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should continue and affirmed that Kumar will remain the leader of the alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Samrat Chaudhary said, "NDA is coming to power with a thumping majority... In Bihar, a good government should be formed, and the work done by Nitish Kumar should continue. Bihar was transformed through a lot of hard work."

When asked if he would be the CM if NDA forms the government again, Choudhary said, "Nitish Kumar ji is our 'mukhiya' and he will continue to be."

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

