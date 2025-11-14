Following NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Election 2025, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni accused the alliance of winning by misleading women voters with financial promises, calling it an 'illegal activity carried out legally in broad daylight'.

Mukesh Sahni Alleges NDA Misled Women Voters

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heads towards a landslide victory in the Bihar Election 2025, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister face Mukesh Sahni, said that they have won by misleading the women voters and illegally wooing them.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Sahni said, "For now, we accept this mandate. We congratulate the NDA. We never imagined that they would win in such a way. They have won by misleading the women voters. We will further examine the reasons behind this soon. At first glance, it appears that women of all castes and religions trusted Nitish Kumar because it was his last election and because the message reached the people that they would get another Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand."

'Illegal Activities Being Carried Out Legally'

He further pointed out that money has always been dominant, and illegal activities are being carried out legally in broad daylight. "In the past, poor people used to sell their votes. In the dark of night, wealthy and powerful people used to distribute money and steal the mandate. We have made people aware. They don't sell their votes at night anymore. But now that old pattern has changed. Illegal activities are being carried out legally in broad daylight. People have voted for the sake of Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand, ignoring thousands of other problems like unemployment. But I salute the decision that the public and the women have taken. I have no comment on it," he further added.

NDA Secures Landslide Victory

As per the Election Commission, at 6.45 pm, the BJP has won 52 seats and is leading on 38. The JDU has won 33 seats while leading on 51, LJP (RV) 2, and HAM 1. The RJD has also won 8 seats and is leading on 17. The Congress has won 1, while AIMIM has won 4, with final tally underway.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)