Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram rode an e-rickshaw to vote, urging sustainable transport use to counter rising fuel prices and pollution. He called for peaceful participation in the "festival of democracy" and termed the Delhi blast a security failure.

Bihar Congress president and Kutumba constituency candidate Rajesh Ram on Tuesday arrived at a polling booth in an e-rickshaw to cast his vote and urged citizens to participate peacefully in what he called the "festival of democracy." He was accompanied by his family to cast a vote.

Speaking to ANI before exercising the franchise, Ram stressed the importance of sustainable transport and environmental awareness, saying the country's economy was being affected by rising fuel prices. "The economy of the country depends on diesel and petrol. When the prices of diesel and petrol are rising, the country's economy is crumbling. Everyone uses vehicles to commute. But the small modes of transportation, like e-rickshaws, should be used. This will also help curb pollution," he said.

'Festival of Democracy'

Appealing to voters to exercise their franchise responsibly, he added, "I appeal to the people to vote in a peaceful manner. This is the festival of democracy. While enjoying this festival, elect your government."

Comments on Delhi Blast

Further, reacting to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday that killed eight and injured several, the Bihar Congress chief termed it a "breach in national security," urging the government to take responsibility. "This is a breach in national security. There should be no politics over it. This is a security failure. Government should take note of it," he said.

Robust Turnout in Second Phase of Polling

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements. Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase of assembly polls, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Voter Turnout by District

The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout, with 28.66 per cent, was recorded in Madhubani district.

Gaya recorded a brisk turnout of 34.07 per cent, followed by 33.69 per cent in Jamui, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 32.91 per cent in Banka, 32.94 per cent in Purnia and 32.39 per cent in Paschim Champaran.

Kaimur (Bhabua) recorded a turnout of 31.98 per cent, Araria 31.88 per cent, Arwal 31.07 per cent, Supaul 31.69 per cent, Sheohar 31.58 per cent, Purvi Champaran 31.16 per cent, Jahanabad 30.36 per cent, Katihar 30.83 per cent, Sitamarhi 29.81 per cent, Rohtas 29.80 per cent, Bhagalpur 29.08 per cent and Nawada 29.02 per cent.

Turnout in Key Constituencies

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats. The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.