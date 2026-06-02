Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary launched a scathing attack on Rabri Devi for refusing to vacate her government bungalow after an eviction notice, stating some are only concerned with preserving their own household, while he has never used one himself.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi after she refused to leave the 10 Circular Road bungalow after the eviction notice, asserting that certain individuals remain constantly preoccupied with the sole concern of preserving their own household.

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During the 'Sahyog' program, the Chief Minister said, "I have served as Chief Minister and Minister on multiple occasions, and have even held charge of the Home Department; yet, despite this, I never resided in a government-allocated residence."

He said that he had not sought the position from former CM Nitish Kumar, adding that he is steering the state of Bihar in that capacity. "I lived in my own private residence, spanning 24 square feet. I became Chief Minister at the behest of the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar. I had not sought the position from Nitish Kumar, but he personally asked me to assume the role of Chief Minister; and today, I am steering the state of Bihar in that capacity," he said.

This comes after the Bihar government issued a notice on May 29 asking the RJD leader to vacate the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources Nand Kishore Ram.

'Residence Belongs to People, Not a Fiefdom'

He later added that the Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people and cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property. "Upon stepping down from the Chief Minister's seat, Nitish Kumar vacated the bungalow at 1 Anne Marg--such is the established rule of the government. Immediately upon moving into the Chief Minister's residence, I took steps to have it designated as the 'Public Servant's Residence' (Lok Sevak Awas). The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. This place cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property; this is not a monarchy," he remarked.

The chief minister asserted that he will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of the people, just like Nitish Kumar. "The very day my party and my leaders decide that my tenure here has come to an end. On that very day, within 24 hours, I will pack my bags and return to my private home; I will never again reside in a government residence. I have come here to serve the welfare of the public, not for my own personal gain. Just as Nitish Kumar delivered good governance, this government--led by Samrat Chaudhary--will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of the people, he said.

Addressing the gathering in Sheikhpura, CM Samrat Choudhary said, "This is not a monarchy where you simply continue to reside in the house that has been allotted to you. Today, the house I currently inhabit is the eleventh residence I have been assigned. I utilise the space solely for the purpose of running my official government office. However, some individuals develop a deep attachment to such things; the son demands a separate house, the mother demands a separate house, while the public is completely disregarded. We are here to serve the people. I assure you that within twenty-four hours of the conclusion of my tenure, Samrat Choudhary will pack up his belongings and return to his private residence. I will never continue to occupy a government-provided house."

RJD Leaders Defy Eviction Notice

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi, who was given a 15-day ultimatum to vacate her residence at 10 Circular Road, Bihar Minister Md Zama Khan said, "I do not know much about the issue, but things should be done as per the law... One should work within the Constitutional framework."

Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday hit out at the administration over the 15-day ultimatum issued to RJD leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, to vacate her 10, Circular Road bungalow, demanding that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vacate his government residence first.

Speaking to ANI on the eviction notice, "The residence of former CM Nitish Kumar should be vacated first. When he does, she will also vacate," Yadav said.

A day after the Bihar government issued a notice directing her to vacate the premises, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said she would not vacate her government residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

Speaking to reporters, Rabri Devi asserted that she would continue to stay at the residence despite the government's directive."They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place," Rabri Devi said. (ANI)