Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary launched the 'Student Support Camp' for monthly redressal of student grievances and the 'Bihar Vidya Saathi' app, a 24/7 interactive learning platform for students of 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools.

Bihar Launches 'Student Support Camp' Initiative

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Student Support Camp" initiative to ensure prompt resolution of students' complaints, problems and suggestions.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the camps would be organised every month on the fourth Tuesday at educational institutions, allowing students to directly raise their concerns with the government and concerned officials. He said students would also be able to register their grievances online through the "Student Support Portal" and Helpline 1100 and track the status of their complaints. "Every student's voice heard, every problem resolved--this is the resolve, this is the effort," Choudhary said.

"Hearing every student's voice 📚✨ For the swift and time-bound resolution of students' problems, complaints, and suggestions, the 'Student Support Camp' is being launched by the Bihar government from today. In these camps, to be held every fourth Tuesday of the month in educational institutions… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 25, 2026"

The initiative aims to provide students with a direct platform to communicate their concerns to the government and ensure timely action on their grievances.

Under the initiative, students will be able to raise issues directly at educational institutions during the monthly camps, while the online portal and helpline will provide additional channels for registering complaints and monitoring their status.

'Bihar Vidya Saathi' App for 24/7 Academic Support

Earlier, on Monday, Choudhary also launched the 24X7, 1:1 interactive platform 'Bihar Vidya Saathi' for 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state through video conferencing.

According to a press release, on the occasion of the launch of the 'Bihar Vidya Saathi' app, the Chief Minister said that this is a significant initiative towards providing quality education and proper guidance to children.

Through 'Bihar Vidya Saathi', students will be able to get solutions to their study-related queries whenever and from wherever they want.

The Chief Minister stated, "This initiative, being launched from 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across 38 districts of the state, will directly benefit approximately 3 lakh students. 24X7 live teachers will be available for students from Classes 9 to 12. Students will be able to select teachers according to their needs and preferences and study through one-to-one interaction.

He mentioned that 75,000 teachers will provide personalised academic support to students.

Digital study material will be made available for all subjects for Class 9 and 10 students, and along with live tutor support for Science stream students of Class 11 and 12, digital study materials for Bihar Board, JEE, and NEET preparation will also be provided. (ANI)