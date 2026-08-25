Telangana BJP, led by President Ramchander Rao, continues its hunger strike demanding the Congress govt release pending fee reimbursements for lakhs of students, alleging their futures are at risk and vowing to intensify the protest.

BJP Intensifies Hunger Strike Over Fee Reimbursements

Telangana State BJP President Ramchander Rao, along with MPs, MLAs, and BJYM leaders, intensified their hunger strike on the second day at the party state headquarters in Nampally on Tuesday. The party is staging the protest under the banner 'Feesula Bakai - BJP Ladayi' demanding immediate release of pending fee reimbursements to students of Telangana.

BJP leaders further alleged that by failing to clear the fee reimbursement dues, the Telangana government has put the future of lakhs of poor students at risk.

Rao Slams Congress Government, Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao scathingly criticised the Congress government over the fee reimbursement matter, alleging that 40 lakh students are unable to pursue higher education or secure jobs as the state government has failed to clear their dues. He asserted that this act reflects the Congress government's indifference towards the youth. The BJP President further mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of ignoring the issues faced by Telangana students. "Neither the 58-year-old self-proclaimed "youth" leader nor his "Ghulam" in Hyderabad can hear the Goonj of Telangana's students. 40 lakh students are suffering, they are unable to pursue higher education or secure jobs because Congress government has failed to clear their fee reimbursement dues. This is the real face of Congress, its utter indifference towards our youth. All its recent attempt to project itself as the so-called custodian of India's youth are nothing but a sham. Youth of Telangana have awakened, and are ready to teach this Congress government a fitting lesson," said Rao.

BJP Demands Immediate Release of Dues

Later, speaking to ANI, the BJP President demanded the immediate release of around Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for 25 lakh students in the state. He further declared that if the ruling Congress government does not yield to the BJP's demands, the party will intensify its agitation in different forms and put more pressure on the government. "The hunger strike has entered its second day, we are demanding that the Government of Telangana should release around Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in pending dues to the 25 lakh students studying in the state. Fee reimbursement is a major issue in Telangana, and the state government is not bothered about it at all. Today being the second day, we are continuing our strike, and if the government does not yield to our demands, the Bharatiya Janata Party will take this agitation forward in a different form and put further pressure on them. We demand that the Telangana government release these fee reimbursement dues to the students immediately," said Rao. (ANI)