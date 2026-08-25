The Karnataka Commissionerate of Food Safety has suspended food licences of e-commerce platforms for selling toxic Datura fruits and seeds. Citing serious health risks, the department has ordered the immediate removal of all related online listings.

The Karnataka Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration has ordered the suspension, until further orders, of food licences and registrations of certain e-commerce platforms and associated sellers over the alleged online sale and display of Datura fruits and seeds for human consumption.

Public Health Concerns Raised

In a press release, the department said it had come to its notice that Datura fruits and seeds were being displayed for sale on certain online platforms and were being sold under food safety licences or registrations.

The department said Datura possesses toxic properties and that consumption of its fruits and seeds may cause serious adverse effects on human health. It said the sale, distribution, display for sale, or promotion of Datura fruits and seeds for food use or human consumption through online platforms was a serious concern from the public health and food safety perspective.

Directives and Legal Action

Following this, the competent authorities dealing with central and state food licences and registrations were directed to take necessary action for the suspension of the licences and registrations of the concerned online sales platforms and their associated sellers.

The concerned food business operators have been directed to immediately remove or discontinue all online listings, advertisements and promotional activities relating to the sale, distribution or display for sale of Datura fruits and seeds intended for food or human consumption. They have also been directed not to display the products for sale for human consumption in the future and not to sell or distribute them in any manner.

Compliance and Enforcement

Under the directions, action is to be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it to suspend the food licences of the concerned e-commerce platforms until further orders.

The department said a compliance report is to be submitted forthwith, following which the question of revocation of the suspension will be considered separately after providing the concerned parties an opportunity of hearing.

The concerned State and Central Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers have also been directed to immediately suspend the licences or registrations of establishments and sellers supplying the products to the affected online entities.

The Commissioner, Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Karnataka, has directed all concerned food business operators and online platforms to ensure strict and immediate compliance in the interest of public health and food safety. (ANI)