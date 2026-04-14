BJP MLA Maithili Thakur stated that the NDA will decide on Bihar's next Chief Minister today. She praised outgoing CM Nitish Kumar as 'Vikas Purush'. Key BJP and NDA meetings are scheduled to finalize the leadership selection for the new government.

NDA to Decide Bihar CM Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maithili Thakur on Tuesday said that the name of the next Chief Minister of Bihar will be decided in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting today. Speaking to ANI here on the announcement of the Chief Minister of the state, she said, "Today everything will become clear. Whatever decision is made will be presented with clarity." On the 20th year of CM Nitish Kumar's journey, she added that the people are able to live independently in Bihar because of Nitish Kumar. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is known to everyone by the name of Vikas Purush. If today we are able to live independently in Bihar, it is because of Nitish Kumar," she added.

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BJP, NDA Meetings to Finalise Leader

Earlier on Monday, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 pm on April 14 at the party office to elect its leader, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer. He added that an NDA meeting will follow at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised. "A meeting has been convened at 3 PM tomorrow at the BJP office for the selection of the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present as the central observer. The NDA meeting has been called at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place,'' he told ANI.

Nitish Kumar Likely to Resign

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting on April 14, which is likely to be crucial. Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals. They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar will step down after the Cabinet meeting.

'New Govt to Continue Nitish's Policies': JD(U)

At the same time, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar remains committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not holding the post of Chief Minister. Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies. "As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. (ANI)