RLM's Upendra Kushwaha called the Bihar cabinet expansion a 'standard procedure' after the CM change. The ceremony is set for Patna's Gandhi Maidan, with PM Modi and top NDA leaders expected to attend, following the alliance's recent election win.

'Standard Procedure': Kushwaha on Cabinet Expansion

Rashtriya Lok Morcha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday termed the Bihar cabinet expansion as a "standard procedure", stressing that it was bound to happen as the Chief Minister of the state has changed. Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said that the entire state had been curious and waiting for the cabinet expansion. "This was a standard procedure--since there was a change in the Chief Minister, the expansion of the Council of Ministers was bound to happen, and it is taking place now. The entire state of Bihar was waiting for this expansion and curious about who would be included," said Kushwaha.

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He further mentioned that the entire government, both in state and Centre is committed towards ensuring and working for development of Bihar. "Our entire government is dedicated to ensuring Bihar moves forward with strength and development, whether it is the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister or the Bihar Government under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary. We are fully committed in every way, and the newly formed Council of Ministers will work together to accelerate Bihar's progress at a rapid pace," he said.

PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi said that the Bihar cabinet expansion programme will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and several senior NDA leaders set to attend the event. Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda and several senior NDA leaders will attend the event. "Today, the cabinet expansion programme will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, Health Minister, party president Nitin Nabin, former CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and others will be present," Saraogi said.

He further said, "The Prime Minister will arrive by road from the airport. A major programme is taking place as the long-awaited cabinet expansion happens."

Expansion Post-Assembly Polls

Earlier, Union Minister Chirag Paswan also informed on Tuesday that it was decided that the Bihar Cabinet would be expanded once the assembly elections were over. "Under new leadership, the NDA govt has been formed in Bihar. Since the time Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the CM, the wait was for the Cabinet to take oath. It was decided that the Cabinet would be expanded once the assembly elections were over. I believe the ceremony will take place on May 6,7,8," he told reporters here.

"A grand oath-taking ceremony will also be held in Bengal. Some ministers who were yet to take the oath will be completing the process, as well," he added.

NDA's Landslide Win in Bihar

This comes months after NDA's landslide win in Bihar, where the alliance clinched 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The 2025 verdict delivered the NDA a commanding three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed just 35 seats.

Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) secured 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha took four. (ANI)