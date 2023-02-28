Bihar Budget 2023: State govt announces Rs 400 crore for upliftment of girl child; key highlights

The BJP demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and MLA Surendra Yadav, who recently gave a controversial remark over the Agnipath scheme. Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary tabled the budget amid continuous sloganeering in the house

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary on Tuesday (February 28) presented the first budget of the Mahagathbandhan government. The day began amid sloganeering by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the house over issues of law and order, corruption in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and MLA Surendra Yadav, who recently gave a controversial remark over the Agnipath scheme. Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary tabled the budget amid continuous sloganeering in the house

Bihar Budget 2023: Here's the highlights of finance minister's budget speech