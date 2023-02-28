Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Budget 2023: State govt announces Rs 400 crore for upliftment of girl child; key highlights

    The BJP demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and MLA Surendra Yadav, who recently gave a controversial remark over the Agnipath scheme. Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary tabled the budget amid continuous sloganeering in the house

    Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary on Tuesday (February 28) presented the first budget of the Mahagathbandhan government. The day began amid sloganeering by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the house over issues of law and order, corruption in the state.

    Meanwhile, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and MLA Surendra Yadav, who recently gave a controversial remark over the Agnipath scheme. Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary tabled the budget amid continuous sloganeering in the house

    Bihar Budget 2023: Here's the highlights of finance minister's budget speech

    • The central government has denied Bihar the status of special state.
    • Efforts are being made to increase the revenue without increasing the tax burden.
    • There are limits to revenue receipts. GST limited the ability of states to levy taxes.
    • Objected to not getting a positive signal on the demand for continuation of GST compensation.
    • Fiscal deficit has been reduced from Rs 11,325 crore to Rs 422 crore.
    • The state government is giving priority to education and health.
    • Infant mortality rate has come down from 43 thousand in 2012 to 27 in 2020.
    • In the field of education, 2.1 crore enrollment in the eighth standard in 21-22.
    • Gross Enrollment Ratio 2021-22 is also being improved.
    • Expenditure on social services has been increased 11 times.
    • Many ambitious schemes of Bihar are now being followed by the Central government.
    • Jeevika was implemented in Bihar in 2007, Deendayal Yojana Center started in 2015 on the basis of our Jeevika Yojana.
    • We started the scheme to provide electricity to every house in 2016. Later, in September 2017, the Center also came up with a similar plan.
    • Bihar launched Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yojana in the year 2019, Center started Amrit Sarovar Yojana on the same lines in April 2022.
    • Youth power is the basis of the future, 10 lakh jobs will be created.
    • Along with skill development, proper arrangement of capital is being given priority in the budget.
    • Requisition of 49 thousand posts has been sent to Bihar Public Service Commission, 2900 posts to Staff Selection Commission.
    • Rs 50 crore proposed for girls scheme.
    • Rs 400 crore allocated for girl child upliftment.
    • Rs 5,540 crore proposed for redevelopment of PMCH.
    • 522 teachers to be hired across engineering colleges.
