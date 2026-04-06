Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi supported PM Modi's 'jungle raj' comment against the West Bengal govt, expressing confidence in a BJP win. He said voters would take revenge on CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC in the upcoming elections.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Monday backed PM Narendra Modi's "jungle raj" remarks on the West Bengal government, stating that the state's people will take revenge on CM Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections. He also expressed confidence in the BJP's win in the state polls, saying, "The voters of West Bengal will take revenge on TMC and Mamata Banerjee by bringing BJP to power in the state...The PM has said absolutely right that there is 'jungle raj' in West Bengal."

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PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' Jibe at TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Malda gherao incident, terming it "jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government."

Addressing a rally for the assembly polls in the state, PM Modi said that when "judges and the constitutional process are not safe," how can there be an expectation of the safety of the common people of Bengal? He said what happened in Malda is an example of TMC's "maha jungle raj". "This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe," he asked.

Saraogi Hits Out at Kharge

Furthermore, Saraogi hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, which drew parallels between people of Gujarat and Keralam. He stated that such statements have become a reason for Congress' decline. "Due to these reasons, the condition of the Congress party is deteriorating. Their MLAs and leaders are leaving the party today," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

Keralam will go to the polls on April 9, and results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)