Things are really heating up in Bihar politics after Nitish Kumar decided to resign. JDU minister Ashok Choudhary got very emotional and gave a tearful statement. Here's the full story and what this big change could mean for Bihar.

Ashok Choudhary Viral Video:Bihar politics is currently abuzz with discussions about leadership changes and new alliances. A major shake-up is happening in Bihar's politics. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his MLC post, giving a clear signal that he's ready for a new role. Amid all this, a video of his close aide and minister, Ashok Choudhary, getting emotional has become the talk of the town.

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From MLC to Rajya Sabha

According to reports, Nitish Kumar has quit his MLC seat and is now preparing to move to the Rajya Sabha. It's believed he might resign from the Chief Minister's post very soon. This decision has sent ripples through Bihar's political circles, as Nitish Kumar has been the state's most prominent political face for a very long time.

Ashok Choudhary Gets Emotional, Gives Tearful Statement

On Monday (March 30, 2026), JDU minister Ashok Choudhary got emotional while speaking to the media. He said: “The benchmark for development that Nitish Kumar has set will not be easy for anyone to surpass.” He added that “There was no one like Nitish Kumar before, and no one like him will be born again.” His statement clearly showed the emotional mood within the party regarding this decision.

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“Hard to find a leader with his kind of thinking”

Ashok Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar's greatest quality was that he respected even his opponents. According to him, it's difficult to find leaders with such a mindset in today's new-age politics. That's why his departure will leave behind a huge challenge.

“Bihar will run under his guidance”

When asked how the government would function without Nitish Kumar, Choudhary clarified that he will remain the JDU's national president. He said his guidance will always be there for Bihar, and the government will move forward based on his experience. This means that even if he leaves the post, his role is far from over.

Special respect as a Dalit leader

Choudhary also shared his personal experience, saying Nitish Kumar treated him with the respect of a family member. He explained that he comes from a Dalit family, and Nitish Kumar made him a minister even when he wasn't a member of the house. He was again given a key responsibility when the new government was formed. Choudhary called this the greatest honour of his life.

“He gave me fatherly affection in politics”

Ashok Choudhary said, “The kind of affection a father gives his son in politics, Nitish Kumar gave that to me.” This statement shows that their bond was not just political, but deeply emotional.

What did the minister say on the conspiracy question?

When a reporter asked him if this was some kind of conspiracy, he shut it down, saying, “Whatever decision Nitish Kumar takes, it is his own political decision.” This statement also made it clear that he rejects any talk of a conspiracy within the party.

Nitish Kumar's decision isn't just a political shift; it's being seen as the end of an era in Bihar politics. While his supporters are emotional, it will now be interesting to see what direction Bihar's politics takes without him at the helm.