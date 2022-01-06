Bihar: 84-year-old man claims he received COVID-19 vaccine several times; Details inside

Mandal asserted that not only was the vaccination a "great thing" offered by the government but that he felt better after each dose.

An 84-year-old man from Bihar claims to have received the Covid-19 vaccination 11 times. Officials from the state health department have initiated an investigation into the situation. Brahmadeo Mandal, from the Madhepura district, was apprehended before he could fire his 12th shot at a local primary health care facility. According to the New Indian Express, Mandal accomplished this by presenting health care personnel with alternative identification cards and cell phone numbers of his family.

Mandal asserted that not only was the vaccination a "great thing" offered by the government but that he felt better after each dose. He claims to be a former postmaster general. According to him, he was vaccinated once each in February, March, May, June, July, and August. He received the immunisation three times in September.

Mandal was often vaccinated using his Aadhar card, voter identity card, and other papers. He stated that he provided his Aadhar card and cell phone number to be poked eight times and his voter ID card and his wife's mobile phone information three additional times. The civil surgeon of Madhepura, Dr Amrendra Pratap Shahi, informed The New Indian Express that an investigation had already been launched to ascertain the facts. The inquiry will examine how the man in question obtained many Covid vaccination injections.

This isn't the first time something weird has happened with Covid-19 vaccinations. While several accounts of people refusing to take the vaccine and going to extraordinary measures to avoid it at first, some phoney certificates have also emerged. According to an NDTV report, the Karpi community health centre in Bihar's Arwal district uploaded a list of Covid-19 vaccinated people in December 2021, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, on their portal. They had not been immunised in Bihar.