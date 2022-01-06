  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: 84-year-old man claims he received COVID-19 vaccine several times; Details inside

    Mandal asserted that not only was the vaccination a "great thing" offered by the government but that he felt better after each dose.

    Bihar 84 year old man claims he received COVID 19 vaccine several times Details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bihar, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An 84-year-old man from Bihar claims to have received the Covid-19 vaccination 11 times. Officials from the state health department have initiated an investigation into the situation. Brahmadeo Mandal, from the Madhepura district, was apprehended before he could fire his 12th shot at a local primary health care facility. According to the New Indian Express, Mandal accomplished this by presenting health care personnel with alternative identification cards and cell phone numbers of his family.

    Mandal asserted that not only was the vaccination a "great thing" offered by the government but that he felt better after each dose. He claims to be a former postmaster general. According to him, he was vaccinated once each in February, March, May, June, July, and August. He received the immunisation three times in September.

    Mandal was often vaccinated using his Aadhar card, voter identity card, and other papers. He stated that he provided his Aadhar card and cell phone number to be poked eight times and his voter ID card and his wife's mobile phone information three additional times. The civil surgeon of Madhepura, Dr Amrendra Pratap Shahi, informed The New Indian Express that an investigation had already been launched to ascertain the facts. The inquiry will examine how the man in question obtained many Covid vaccination injections.

    Also Read | India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90,928 new infections, 56.5% higher than Wednesday

    This isn't the first time something weird has happened with Covid-19 vaccinations. While several accounts of people refusing to take the vaccine and going to extraordinary measures to avoid it at first, some phoney certificates have also emerged. According to an NDTV report, the Karpi community health centre in Bihar's Arwal district uploaded a list of Covid-19 vaccinated people in December 2021, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, on their portal. They had not been immunised in Bihar. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    At least 5 dead 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat gcw

    At least 5 dead, 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat

    NEET PG Counselling Supreme Court to continue hearing on EWS today gcw

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to continue hearing on EWS today

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder-ycb

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: 'Punjab Police is responsible for this mess'

    Recent Stories

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic launches court bid against deportation

    Hollywood Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare drb

    Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

    India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90928 new infections 56 dot 5 per cent higher than Wednesday gcw

    India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90,928 new infections, 56.5% higher than Wednesday

    At least 5 dead 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat gcw

    At least 5 dead, 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon