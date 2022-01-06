  • Facebook
    India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90,928 new infections, 56.5% higher than Wednesday

    First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    According to statistics updated on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 2,630 cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been found across 23 states and Union Territories, with 995 having recovered or moved. 

    India on Thursday has recorded 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, which was more than 56% more than the previous day's instances. The government is accelerating immunisation campaigns across the country to deal with the rise. Those aged 15 to 18 are currently getting immunised. According to the data, the total number of deaths increased by 325 to 4,82,876. 

    According to statistics updated on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 2,630 cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been found across 23 states and Union Territories, with 995 having recovered or moved. As Covid instances continue to grow, some states have enacted limitations such as night curfews.

    The current recovery rate is 97.81 per cent. In the previous 24 hours, at least 19,206 individuals have recovered. Active cases account for fewer than 1% of total cases, which presently stands at 0.81 per cent. The active caseload is 2,14,004. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 71,397 cases.

    Meanwhile, at least 60 Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel, including bus drivers, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to BEST PRO on Wednesday.

    The city of Mumbai recorded 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 61,923, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

    In the midst of a statewide rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre announced new guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's new standards, a patient in home isolation will be freed after 7 days after testing positive and no fever for three consecutive days. The government stated that there is no need for re-testing once the time of house isolation has ended.

