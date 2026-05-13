Three accused wanted in multiple murder cases were arrested after a gunfight in Bihar's Bihta. According to SSP Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, two accused were shot in their legs in retaliatory firing after they opened fire on police. Weapons were recovered.

Three accused wanted in multiple murder cases were arrested and weapons were recovered following a gunfight with police in Bihar's Bihta area, police said on Wednesday.

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Police Detail Encounter and Arrests

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, the accused were planning another crime in the region when police teams traced and arrested them. During a subsequent operation for weapon recovery, two of the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing.

"An encounter took place between the police and criminals late last night. They were arrested, and when brought in for weapon recovery, they fired at the police. In retaliatory action, the police also fired, and they were shot in the legs. Currently, they are undergoing treatment," Sharma told ANI.

The SSP said two police personnel sustained minor injuries during the exchange of fire.

"There are three criminals. Two were shot in the leg, and one person was arrested. All three have been wanted in several murder cases for a long time. Weapons have also been recovered," he added.

Intelligence Operation Foils Major Crime Plot

Police identified the accused as Avdesh Sahu alias Videshiya, Pappu Rai and Deepak Kumar. According to Sharma, the three were also wanted in the Anjali Singh murder case.

"A team was formed as we received information that he and his gang were planning a major crime," Sharma said.

He further stated that raids were conducted at several locations following intelligence inputs, leading to the arrest of the accused.

"During interrogation, they revealed they were planning another major incident in Bihta. For this, they had hidden weapons in the Bihta police station area. When brought for weapon recovery, Avdesh Sahu and Pappu Rai fired at the police. The police tried to stop them and fired back in self-defense," the SSP added. (ANI)