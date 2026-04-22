Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of three labourers who died from suffocation in Bhagalpur. In another incident in Nawada, a 10-year-old girl died after her school van overturned.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of three labourers who died due to suffocation while removing shuttering from a toilet tank in Bhagalpur district.

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CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

CM Samrat announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be given from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. "The tragic death of three labourers due to suffocation while removing the shuttering from a toilet tank in the Kadwa police station area of Bhagalpur district is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

He further announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased. "The dependents of the deceased will be provided with ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he added.

भागलपुर जिले के कदवा थाना क्षेत्र में शौचालय की टंकी में लगे शटरिंग को खोलने के दौरान दम घुटने से तीन मजदूरों की मौत दुखद। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। मृतकों के आश्रितों को मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से 02-02 लाख रुपये का अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) April 22, 2026

1 Child Dead as School Van Overturns in Nawada

Earlier on April 13, a school van carrying over 24 children overturned on the Kamalpur road in Bihar's Nawada district, leaving one child dead and several others injured, police said.

The accident took place in the Govindpur area when a van carrying students of Magadh Central School lost control and overturned on the roadside, triggering panic among the children onboard.

According to officials, a 10-year-old girl identified as Aarohi Kumari, a resident of Darshan village, died in the incident.

Residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and began rescue efforts before informing the police. Govindpur police later reached the site and brought the situation under control. (ANI)