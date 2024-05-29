Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar: 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    As temperatures soar in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, a disturbing incident has rattled the local community. At Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School, at least 16 students collapsed due to the intense heat.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 29, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    As temperatures soar in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, a disturbing incident has rattled the local community. At Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School, at least 16 students collapsed due to the intense heat, prompting urgent medical attention. The distressing event has not only raised concerns about the impact of rising temperatures on classroom conditions but has also ignited a wave of outrage directed towards the state's education authorities.

    According to reports, the students, despite the presence of fans in the classrooms, suffered from the oppressive heat exacerbated by insufficient voltage, rendering the cooling devices ineffective. This alarming incident sheds light on the dire conditions faced by students and teachers alike as they struggle to cope with the scorching heatwave gripping the region.

    In the aftermath of the incident, voices of discontent have grown louder, with citizens expressing their frustration and anger towards the Bihar education department and its head, KK Pathak. One individual, venting on social media, likened Pathak's management to that of a dictator, criticizing his alleged indifference towards the welfare of students and teachers.

    "KK Pathak is a madman who's running the Bihar education department like a dictator. Today again several students fainted due to heatwave conditions at a school and such news is coming from across Bihar. Forget closing schools in such extreme weather, he's forcing students as well as teachers to spend extra time at school. He has ordered teachers-students to be present at school at sharp 5 AM," an irked user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    He further added, "He's been doing it for a long time, there's a strong anger against him among common people, and yet Nitish Kumar babu is not sacking him. Why? What secret does he have?"

    Another user on X commented, "OMG! This is pathetic. Does Bihar school do not have summer vacation in May & June as other States have?"

    A third user noted, "He doesn't give a heed to what CM says. Court must interfere to save teachers and students lives."

    "Why are the schools still open They should have declared summer vacation till now," remarked a fourth netizen.

    As Bihar grapples with the dual challenges of extreme weather conditions and systemic shortcomings in its education system, the plight of the students at Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action.

