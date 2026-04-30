Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed skepticism about exit poll reliability, advising to 'wait and see' for the May 4 vote count. This follows surveys predicting varied outcomes across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday questioned whether all the exit polls were reliable and said let us "wait and see" till May 4, the day counting of votes is scheduled to take place.

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"Regarding exit polls, discussions can happen until the counting of votes takes place. Have all the exit polls that have come out been reliable?... Wait and see. The results will be out in three days," the Congress told reporters here.

Exit Polls Project Varied Outcomes

This comes after exit polls on Wednesday projected that the BJP-led NDA was poised to win Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with the most surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal.

The surveys predicted that the DMK-led alliance would again return to power in Tamil Nadu, but Axis My India projected that actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in the southern state and is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election.

In Puducherry, the exit polls projected the NR Congress-led alliance returning to power.

West Bengal Projections in Detail

Exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections. Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. The results would be declared on May 4. (ANI)