Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the Congress's future 'grim' following Bhupen Borah's resignation, calling it a 'symbolic message.' He claimed Borah was the party's 'last Hindu leader' and welcomed his exit from the opposition.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the future of the Congress in the state is "grim," following the resignation of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah. The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges.

CM Welcomes Resignation, Cites 'Symbolic Message'

Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said,"Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation."

He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow evening I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat."

'Grim' Situation in Assam Congress

Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader."

BJP Cautious on New Entrants Amid Expected Congress Exodus

On the prospect of new entrants into the BJP, he said, "For anyone to join the BJP, we need to do a lot of calibration within the party, as we don't have vacancies. All the seats where a Hindu, Indian or Indian Muslim can win are filled. I can predict that people will resign from Congress, whether or not they join the BJP...After Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link, a lot of Hindu Congress leaders are joining the BJP at the grassroots. 4-5 MLA will also join (10-15 days later), but we are not encouraging them to do so now as there is a Rajya Sabha election pending, "CM Sarma added.

The remarks came after the former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from the party.