A severe thunderstorm with heavy rain and gusty winds hit Bhubaneswar, offering relief from intense heat but disrupting daily life. The IMD has issued a state-wide warning for Odisha, forecasting more rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpours and high-velocity gusty winds lashed Bhubaneshwar on Saturday afternoon, bringing sudden respite from the intense summer heat but disrupting normal life across several areas.

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Storm Impact and IMD Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a state-wide warning predicting isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Odisha. In accordance with the weather bureau's advisory, Bhubaneswar and its peripheral regions are currently experiencing intense thunderstorm activities, with wind speeds peaking up to 50 km per hour.

While the rain briefly disrupted normal life and slowed traffic movement in parts of the town, the sudden change in weather brought a serene and soothing atmosphere with cool winds and rain-soaked streets, creating a picturesque landscape across the city.

Wider Weather Forecast

Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the Eastern and Northeastern states would experience light to moderate rainfall. According to the IMD predicted rainfall with isolated heavy showers in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Eastern states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, were also expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated thundersqualls are also predicted in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Safety Guidelines Issued

The IMD further advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against heatwaves. Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rainfall and hail, and ensure livestock are sheltered with sufficient water.

With the monsoon spreading steadily across the country, authorities and citizens alike are being urged by the IMD to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines to mitigate the impact of extreme weather.