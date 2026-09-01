A Banaras Hindu University research team has received an Indian patent for a new antacid tablet. The novel product is based on a composite of milk protein and aloe vera, marking a significant step towards natural solutions for digestive discomfort.

An elite research team from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), led by Dinesh Chandra Rai senior professor and currently Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has been granted an Indian patent for a novel milk protein and aloe vera-based composite antacid tablet. The patent (No. 597350; Application No. 202311057324) was granted by the Patent Office, Government of India. The invention was developed at BHU’s Department of Dairy Science and Food Technology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences. The inventors are Dinesh Chandra Rai, Raj Kumar Duary, Arvind, Ruchi Chawla, Ridhi Pandey and Krishna Kumar.

A 'Profound Shift' to Natural Wellness

Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Chandra Rai, praising his research team, described the work as a profound shift toward natural digestive wellness. “This patent is one meaningful step in that continuing journey from the dairy farm and the research bench to the daily life of society,” he said.

Rai further stated that the invention is expected to open pathways for further clinical validation, scale-up and commercialisation, potentially offering Indian consumers a safer, protein-enriched option for everyday management of acidity-related discomfort. The patent, he added, aligns with efforts to promote indigenous innovation, dairy value addition and evidence-based traditional knowledge.

Academic Community Extends Congratulations

Following this breakthrough patent, the academic fraternity and alumni of both university communities have extended congratulations to Rai for his research contribution and continued leadership. Notable academic figures who have extended their wishes include BS Rai, Kanupriya, Rajeev Kumar, Navedul Haque, Shartendu Shekhar and Navin Kumar, among others.

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