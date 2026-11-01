A minor road collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal escalated into a confrontation after a car driver allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill a biker near the New Market signal.

A minor road collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal escalated into a confrontation after a car driver allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill a biker near the New Market signal. The incident, which took place on October 27, was captured on camera and later went viral on social media, prompting police to register a case against the unidentified driver.

TT Nagar police registered a suo motu case against the accused on Friday, taking cognisance of the viral video despite the biker having withdrawn his initial complaint.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm when a car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle from behind. The biker, who is also a blogger, was recording his ride using a camera mounted on his motorcycle.

It soon turned into a heated altercation. The car driver allegedly stepped out of his vehicle, hurled abuses at the biker and pulled out a pistol from his trousers before threatening to kill him.

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Following the confrontation, the biker initially approached TT Nagar police and reported the incident but later withdrew his complaint.

However, the matter resurfaced after footage of the alleged threat went viral on social media. Acting on the viral video, police registered a case against the unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The charges include rash driving, using abusive language and threatening the biker with a pistol.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident is registered to an address in Raslakhedi, Bhanpur. Police are now attempting to contact the registered owner and establish the identity of the person driving the car at the time.

Police will also verify whether it was a licensed firearm, an illegal weapon or merely a dummy pistol.