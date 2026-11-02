BJP leaders and victims' families held a protest in Delhi demanding justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, while criticizing the Congress party and thanking PM Modi for providing support to the affected families.

BJP Leaders Hold Protest Over 1984 Massacre

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP leaders, including MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with families of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre victims and members of the Sikh community, staged a protest march from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital on Monday, demanding accountability and justice. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress party and carried banners demanding justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre.

Bansuri Swaraj Criticizes Congress Party

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Bansuri Swaraj launched an attack on the Congress, accusing the party of being responsible for the killings and alleging that victims had been denied justice for decades. "The killing of our brethren, the massacre of 1984, reveals the Congress party to be nothing but a collection of criminals and monsters. In 1984, these monsters from the Congress party had innocent members of our community burned alive. They were denied justice and forced to endure an agonisingly long wait," Swaraj said.

Allegations Against the Opposition

She further criticised the Congress for holding a rally instead of apologising for the 1984 massacre and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing employment and compensation to the victims' families. "Instead of offering an apology, the Congress party, the very party responsible for the massacre that began on November 1st, has now held a rally, reopening all our old wounds. I thank PM Modi, who not only provided jobs and compensation to the victims of 1984 but also issued a clear, stern warning. The people of this nation are now demanding accountability from Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and the entire 'INDI' alliance," she further said.

A day earlier, the INDIA bloc held a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attending the rally. (ANI)

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