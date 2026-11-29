BRS leader KTR will headline a major Deeksha Divas public meeting in Karimnagar. The event honors the 2009 statehood agitation launched by KCR at Alugunur, serving as a platform to rally party workers and critique the current state government.

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karimnagar is gearing up for a major political gathering on Sunday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) is set to participate in the grand Deeksha Divas public meeting at Alugunur in Thimmapur mandal. The programme is expected to witness the participation of thousands of BRS leaders, party workers, Telangana activists and supporters from across the erstwhile Karimnagar district and other parts of the state.

The meeting holds special significance as it commemorates November 29, 2009, when former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) embarked on his historic fast-unto-death agitation demanding statehood for Telangana. KCR was arrested at Alugunur while proceeding towards Siddipet to begin his protest. The incident became a defining moment in the Telangana statehood movement and gave fresh momentum to the struggle.

The BRS leadership has chosen Alugunur as the venue to recall the sacrifices, determination and collective struggle that ultimately led to the formation of Telangana State. The programme is an occasion to remember the contribution of students, youth, employees, farmers, intellectuals, artists and activists who participated in the historic movement. KTR's participation is expected to be the major attraction of the gathering. His address is likely to focus on the history of the Telangana movement, the achievements of the previous BRS government and the political challenges facing the state. His visit is also expected to energise the party cadre and strengthen the BRS's political presence in North Telangana.

BRS leaders have made extensive arrangements to ensure the success of the programme. Preparations include a large public meeting venue, parking facilities, drinking water, seating arrangements, LED screens and traffic management measures. Party leaders and workers have been actively campaigning across Karimnagar and neighbouring districts, inviting people to participate in the Deeksha Divas celebrations.

KTR's visit assumes considerable political importance at a time when the BRS is seeking to strengthen its grassroots presence and intensify its opposition to the Congress government in Telangana. Karimnagar, which played a significant role in the Telangana movement and has remained an important political centre for the BRS, is once again becoming the focal point of the party's political mobilisation. The gathering is expected to provide a platform for the BRS leadership to raise issues concerning farmers, youth, employment, welfare schemes and promises made by the present government. KTR's political message and his response to the prevailing political situation are likely to attract considerable attention.

As the Deeksha Divas programme gets underway, Alugunur is set to become a centre of political and historical remembrance. For the BRS, November 29 represents the determination, courage and sacrifice associated with the movement for a separate Telangana State. The Karimnagar meeting is expected to be more than a political gathering. It is an opportunity for the BRS to revisit the history of the Telangana statehood struggle, reaffirm its political commitment and send a message to the people of Telangana about its future political direction. All eyes will be on KTR's speech and the response of the people attending the public meeting and rally. (ANI)