The Bhopal Metro Project has started underground tunnel construction using an advanced Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). This new phase aims for safer and faster work, following the operational launch of the 7km Orange Line's first phase in December.

The ongoing construction work of Bhopal Metro Project entered into a new phase as Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) formally commenced underground tunnel construction work on Monday. The tunnel construction work is a key component of the project, and was started in the presence of officials and employees from MPMRCL. During this, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was introduced, marking the beginning of tunnel excavation work. The use of advanced TBM will ensure safe, precise and faster construction work in densely populated urban areas, according to an official release.

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Project Leadership Emphasises Quality and Timeliness

Managing Director (MD) of MPMRCL, S Krishna Chaitanya extended congratulations to all officials and personnel associated with the project on this achievement. He emphasised maintaining the pace of progress and directed that all works should be completed within the stipulated timeline, while strictly adhering to quality and safety standards during the construction phase.

Advanced TBM to Accelerate Construction

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) was successfully lowered to a depth of approximately 24 metres, from where tunnel construction work commenced. It is an advanced tunnel boring machine, specifically designed for safe, fast, and precise excavation in urban areas and its use is expected to accelerate the pace of construction.

A Modern Transport System for Bhopal

The Bhopal Metro Project aims to provide a modern, safe, and environmentally friendly public transport system in the city. The start of underground construction marks a key step forward in the project's progress.

First Phase Already Operational

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro Rail service was flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 22, marking a significant achievement in the state capital's urban transport infrastructure.

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro, part of the Orange Line 'Priority Corridor', spans 7 Kilometres and includes eight elevated stations. The corridor is designed to offer fast, convenient and reliable connectivity along city routes, significantly easing daily commutes for residents. (ANI)