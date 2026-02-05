MP police arrested an accused in Bhopal for attacking four women with a sharp weapon. The incidents occurred on Jan 29. After scanning 900 CCTVs and getting a tip, police nabbed him. He confessed and the weapon was recovered.

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested an accused involved in a series of attacks on women using a sharp-edged weapon in different areas of the state capital Bhopal, an official said.

Details of the Attacks

The incidents of attack were reported on January 29 under the jurisdiction of Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar police stations in the state capital. According to the police, four separate incidents of attacks on women walking alone on streets had occurred, which include three in the Piplani area and one in Ayodhya Nagar.

Investigation and Arrest

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, multiple police teams were engaged to investigate the case and scanned around 900 CCTV footages to identify the accused. Based on an intel from an informer, the accused was arrested from the Coach Factory area in Ayodhya Nagar.

Confession and Criminal History

Additional Commissioner of Police Awadhesh Kumar Goswami told ANI, "Four incidents related to attacks on women walking alone on streets with sharp edge weapons were reported under the jurisdiction of Piplani police station and Ayodhya Nagar police station. Following which, a case was registered and several police teams were engaged in the investigation as the matter was sensitive. Around 900 CCTV cameras were scanned and a track of the accused was established. Along with this, an accused sketch was prepared and with its help, the police came to know about the accused movement."

"After that, based on information, the police took a suspect into custody. When the suspect was interrogated, he confessed to committing all four crimes. The police also recovered a cutter from his possession and also confiscated his bike used in the incident. Apart from this, the accused also confessed to committing a similar crime in Sagar district in 2014," Goswami said.

Accused's Background

The officer further highlighted that it also came to light that the accused used to consume intoxicants and was addicted to watching obscene content. His wife had also left him. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.