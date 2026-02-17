A fire broke out in a Bhopal hotel during a wedding ceremony on Sunday night. Firefighters and police quickly responded and extinguished the blaze. Authorities have confirmed no loss of life, and an investigation into the cause is now underway.

Police Response and Investigation

According to Assistant CP Aditya Raj Singh Thakur of Berasia Ganj, fire trucks and police responded quickly to the scene after receiving information about the incident. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Berasia Ganj Assistant CP Aditya Raj Singh Thakur said, "As soon as the information about the fire was received, fire trucks and police reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There has been no loss of life. An investigation into the causes of the fire will be conducted."

Eyewitness Accounts

An eyewitness told ANI," There was a wedding happening here. The Varmala (garland exchange ceremony) was going on. It happened during the Varmala ceremony. Nobody has been injured. There has been no harm to anyone."

Another eyewitness said, "Well, yes, there was one or two explosions due to a cylinder. But no one has been harmed; everyone is safe. At least four to five hundred people were there. Everyone else is safe."

