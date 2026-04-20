MP BJP held a 'Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Bhopal, blaming Congress for defeating the women's reservation bill. CM Mohan Yadav led the protest. Congress's Shobha Oza hit back, citing BJP's record on women's issues and humiliation.

BJP Protests Against Congress in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a "Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra" in Bhopal to protest against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to implement women's reservation starting from the 2029 general elections, and was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Scores of Women BJP leaders, along with BJP state president Hemant Khadelwal and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the protest and alleged that Congress was responsible for blocking the bill and depriving women of their rights.

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"The Congress will have to pay the price for its actions. The entire nation is outraged over the bill that Congress has defeated by snatching away the rights of women and opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Madhya Pradesh stands with the sisters. Today, along with state BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and others, I participated in a protest in a democratic manner for the rights of our sisters. We condemn this and will take this protest yatra to the grassroots level," CM Mohan Yadav told ANI.

MP Minister Nirmala Bhuria said that the women marked their protest in Bhopal against the opposition over the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. "Jan-Akrosh of Nari Shakti is staged on the streets of Bhopal against the act of Congress in Lok Sabha. With the implementation of the bill, women would have got the opportunity to be in parliament, make policies and participate in forming laws. This is the anger of those women, which will be staged continuously in phase wise. Congress would have to face this protest. Our party will decide the further strategy of the protest. Today, the protest was held in Bhopal and it would be organised further at district-level and divisional level in phase wise," Minister Bhuria said.

The Minister added that the BJP gives equal opportunity to women, be it in the government or at the organisational level and she is an example of it.

Congress Hits Back at BJP

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP's "Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra" in Bhopal, Congress leader Shobha Oza criticised the ruling party over its stand on women's issues and the Women's Reservation Bill, saying women may forget many things but cannot forget their humiliation. "Women may forget many things but cannot forget their humiliation. This is what various women, including Yashoda Ben, Ankita Bhandari, and the wrestling daughters who protested in Delhi for justice, as well as victims of rape and gang rape by BJP leaders, are asserting that women of the country will not tolerate their humiliation and will respond strongly in the coming time," Oza said. (ANI)