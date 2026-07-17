Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena said the administration will study the Supreme Court's order on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex before taking steps to maintain peace. The SC issued an interim order for Friday namaz at a separate location.

Dhar Administration to Study SC Order

Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena on Friday said the district administration would first obtain and study the Supreme Court's order in the Bhojshala case and then all necessary measures would be taken to maintain peace and harmony in the district. The Collector highlighted that the Apex Court had uploaded its order on its website today and would examine the contents before taking any further action.

"The Supreme Court has uploaded its order on its website today. We will obtain a copy of the order and study it. After examining the directions issued by the Court, necessary steps will be taken to implement them," Collector Meena told ANI.

On being asked about security arrangements, he said the administration would consider all aspects of the directions issued by the apex court and make necessary preparations accordingly.

"All aspects of the Supreme Court's directions will be considered. Whatever preparations are required from the administration to maintain peace and law and order will be made, and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Dhar," he said.

Hindu Side Welcomes Order, Urges Acceptance

Earlier in the day, Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma said the Muslim community should accept that the Bhojshala complex is a temple and respect the judicial process, while welcoming the Supreme Court's interim arrangement regarding Friday namaz.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said they have been offering prayers at the site every day since the Madhya Pradesh High Court recognised the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex as a temple. "We respect the country's judicial system. When the High Court gave its verdict and accepted it as a temple, we have been worshipping there since then. We are not looking at any specific day; we worship all seven days. The Supreme Court's order is welcome, but I say that Muslims should accept that this is a temple and respect the order," Sharma said.

He further alleged that repeated demands to offer namaz at the disputed site were unnecessary. "Their own place is different, and in exchange for this place, they were already given a mosque in 1942. Asking for a new place time and again, and insisting on offering Namaz at this location, spoils the atmosphere of the city," he said.

Supreme Court's Interim Arrangement

Earlier in the day, worship of Goddess Vagdevi was performed at the Bhojshala temple.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Centre and the Madhya Pradesh govt on a batch of appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the High Court verdict, which held the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The Supreme Court said it will examine the case; as an interim measure, a separate open space adjacent to the complex may be provided to the Muslim community for offering namaz on Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm. The Court also ordered that the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) should not make any structural changes without the apex court's permission. (ANI)