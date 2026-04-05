Ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly polls in Bhawanipur, Gen-Z voters express their desire for a government that prioritizes job creation, industrial growth, and better opportunities, stating they are open to a change in leadership.

In Bhawanipur, Gen-Z voters are making their voices heard ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. ANI spoke with a group of friends, Tamojit, Suraj Singh, Arko, and Debjeet, who were playing cricket and shared their expectations from the next government.

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West Bengal Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The Bhawanipur battle is a high-stakes contest between TMC's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP is targeting this seat to challenge TMC's dominance in West Bengal.

Jobs and Growth Emerge as Key Demands

"We want a leader who'll bring jobs and industry growth," Tamojit said, echoing the sentiments of the others.

Speaking to ANI, they added, "We're looking for better opportunities, whoever comes to power."

The friends were clear that job creation is their top priority.

"We've tried Mamata Banerjee's government; now let's see what Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP bring," Suraj said. "We want protection, no discrimination, and equal treatment. Job opportunities are very limited. If BJP's Suvendu Adhikari comes, let's see what happens for us because we already gave a chance to Mamata Banerjee earlier."

Tamojit added, "We want a good leader to come to power who will work for us. Jobs are the main issue. We don't know which government will do better, but whoever comes, they should focus on our needs."

Comprehensive Development Package Wanted

Arko said, "Whoever comes to power in West Bengal, whether the existing or a new party, we hope the youth will get a comprehensive package. Basic development is required. Some parts we are satisfied with, but we need jobs, infrastructure, and health support from the government."

Debjeet added, "Whoever comes to power, we hope they will take care of youth, jobs, and industry development. Job opportunities are a big issue in West Bengal, which is why youth migrate to Delhi, Bangalore, and other places. If we get jobs here, we'll stay."

"We want protection, no discrimination, and equal treatment," the friends emphasised.

As election fever grips Bhawanipur, the youth are clear that they want a comprehensive package of development, infrastructure, and healthcare.

"If we get jobs, we'll stay here. Otherwise, we'll have to look elsewhere," they said.

The stage is set for a thrilling contest, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah already having held massive roadshows in the area. (ANI)