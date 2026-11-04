Bharat Parv 2026 at Ekta Nagar, Statue of Unity, celebrates India's cultural diversity. The event showcases handicrafts, regional cuisines, and traditional performances, drawing over 25,000 visitors in the first three days of the festival.

Bharat Parv 2026 Celebrates Cultural Diversity at Ekta Nagar

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in association with Gujarat Tourism, organised Bharat Parv 2026 at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, from 1st to 15th November 2026, celebrating India's rich cultural diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. According to the release, "The event has witnessed an encouraging response, with over 25,000 visitors between 1st and 3rd November, offering tourists an opportunity to experience India's diverse tourism destinations, traditions, cuisines and cultural heritage at one place."

Showcasing Indigenous Craftsmanship and Traditions

Dedicated tourism pavilions of various states and Union Territories are showcasing their prominent tourism destinations, traditional art forms, handicrafts and handloom products. Visitors can explore an impressive range of crafts, including Sambalpuri sarees, Pattachitra paintings, applique work and silver filigree from Odisha; Muga silk and Mekhela-Chadar from Assam; Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpur silk and Sikki grass craft from Bihar; Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees and Gond art from Madhya Pradesh; Pashmina and Kani shawls from Jammu & Kashmir; and Pochampally Ikat sarees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat is showcasing its iconic Patola, Pithora art and Ajrakh printing, while bamboo crafts from Chhattisgarh and shell art products from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands add to the diversity.

Visitors can also witness live demonstrations by artisans, understand traditional craft-making techniques and purchase authentic handicraft and handloom products directly from the participating pavilions, providing a platform to promote India's indigenous craftsmanship.

A Culinary Journey Across India

Another major attraction is the 25 food stalls representing different states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat, among others. Visitors are enjoying regional delicacies such as Litti Chokha and Thekua from Bihar, Dal Baati and Pyaz Kachori from Rajasthan, Gajak and Ratlam Sev from Madhya Pradesh, Jhalmuri and Patisapta Pitha from West Bengal, Veg Momo and Sel Roti from Sikkim, and Nadru Yakhni and Zafrani Kahwa from Kashmir, offering a unique culinary journey across India.

Live Culinary Demonstrations

Adding another dimension to the culinary experience, Studio Kitchens operated by IIHM Shimla and IIHM Gandhinagar are conducting daily live demonstrations of various Indian cuisines for visitors. These demonstrations provide an opportunity to witness the preparation of diverse regional dishes and explore India's rich culinary traditions.

Cultural Performances and Visitor Information

Adding to the festive atmosphere, cultural performances by artists from different states are organised every evening, showcasing the country's vibrant folk music, traditional dance forms and cultural expressions on a common platform. "Through its tourism pavilions, handicrafts, regional cuisines, live culinary demonstrations and cultural performances, Bharat Parv 2026 celebrates India's unity in diversity while promoting tourism, cultural exchange and traditional craftsmanship," the release said.

In view of Bharat Parv 2026 and the Diwali vacation, the Statue of Unity will also remain open on Monday, 9th November 2026 (only viewing gallery will be closed), providing an additional opportunity for tourists and families to plan their visit. Visitors are invited to be part of this grand celebration at Ekta Nagar until 15th November 2026 and experience the flavours, colours, traditions and cultural richness of India under one roof. (ANI)

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