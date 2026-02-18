The IT Ministry has issued access guidelines for an event at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo Arena is closed, but the Convention Centre is open by invitation. Details for entry gates, timings, parking, and shuttle services have been provided for all attendees.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT has issued detailed access guidelines for delegates and invitees attending the event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. According to the advisory, the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena will remain closed for registered delegates and expo participants, while the Convention Centre will be accessible strictly by invitation only.

Inaugural Ceremony Entry Guidelines

Invitees with valid badges for the inaugural ceremony may enter through Gate No. 4 or Gate No. 10 from 6:00 AM onwards and proceed to the Level 3 Plenary Hall. Delegates are advised to arrive early and complete entry no later than 7:30 AM, as seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gate Access and Internal Transit

Vehicle access for badge holders will be through Gate No. 1, while Gate No. 5A has been designated for accredited media personnel and Media Centre staff. A golf cart facility will also be available for transit within the complex.

Post-Inaugural Session Details

Following the inaugural session, invitees may attend other scheduled sessions on Level 3 and proceed to the Food Court or the AI Impact Expo Arena. Re-entry to Level 3 will be permitted depending on seat availability and local access arrangements.

Parking and Shuttle Services

Limited self-drive parking is available at nearby locations, including Purana Qila (1.6 km), Zoo Parking (3 km), and JLN Stadium (4.8 km), with shuttle services operating from these points to Gate No. 4 of Bharat Mandapam.

Security and Traffic Cooperation

Intermittent traffic restrictions are expected in and around the ITPO area. All delegates, speakers, and stakeholders have been urged to cooperate fully with security and traffic personnel and adhere to on-site instructions to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the summit. (ANI)